SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve, Utah!

So far this week, each day has been warmer than the last and that trend will continue. For Thursday, daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees warmer in most locations compared to Wednesday.

Skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The warming trend will also be felt in our overnight lows. Friday will feel a lot more like early May across the Beehive State. This is because Salt Lake City will reach the mid 70s while St. George will be firmly in the mid 80s!

The warmup won’t stop there — for the upcoming weekend, we’ll be in record warmth territory. This is because mid to upper 70s are likely along the Wasatch Front while St. George will be in the mid to upper 80s! The projected high in SLC on Saturday is 80 with the record at 78, while we’re forecasting 88 in St. George with the record being 85.

By the end of the weekend, we’ll see more clouds as the high pressure begins to break down a bit. However, with the southerly flow continuing, daytime highs will remain in record territory with highs very close to what we’ll experience on Saturday.

Bigger changes arrive on Monday as an upper-level low pressure begins to approach. For the first half of next week, we’ll see temperatures ease back down to near seasonal averages as we bring back the chance for wet weather. It’s not a slam dunk that we’ll see wet weather come to fruition, but there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic. We’ll keep you posted on how the outlook progresses as we get closer!

Bottom line? Today will feel more like the middle of spring as temperatures continue to trend even warmer!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!