SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! A weak front slid by yesterday which helped drop the temperatures slightly. For the remainder of the workweek, high pressure will be in charge which will lead to sunny and mild days with clear and cool nights.

Today will bring mostly sunny skies up and down the Beehive State with Northern Utah seeing mainly 60s and 70s for highs with the Wasatch Front seeing low to mid-70s. Meanwhile, it’s mostly 70s and 80s down south. It will be breezy at times, but it won’t be quite as windy compared to what we had on Tuesday.

For some perspective when it comes to our warmth, the average high temperature in Salt Lake City this time of year is in the upper 60s and this time last year on October 12th, we saw a high of only 45! What a difference a year can make!

Tonight will be back to mostly clear skies with overnight lows nearly identical to last night so that means everywhere will be cool with higher terrain spots being a bit chilly. We won’t see many changes for the remainder of the workweek, but each day will be a fraction warmer than the last.

By Friday, daytime highs will be ranging about 10 degrees above average in most spots.

As we move into the weekend high pressure will continue to dominate the weather in Northern Utah, but down south a system is likely to pass near or just to the south of Southern Utah. We’ll see increasing clouds as moisture tries to move in and by the end of the weekend into early next week, we could isolated showers return to mainly Southern Utah as daytime highs dial back slightly across the board.

While this stretch of weather we are on is great, we really could use some moisture and temperatures that are more seasonal. We haven’t seen any moisture in Salt Lake City since the first day of this month when the airport only picked up 0.02″. With that said, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic that a pattern flip could be in store by the end of next week, but it’s not something to get excited about just yet. We’ll continue to keep an eye on trends and keep you posted!

The takeaway? It’s sunny skies and mild temperatures on repeat for the remainder of the workweek!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!