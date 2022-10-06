SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! High pressure continues to lead the way when it comes to our weather. This will result in more sunshine and mild temperatures across the state, not only for today but for the remainder of the workweek as well.

The chance of any wet weather remains low, but a few high-terrain showers will be possible today, mainly in southeastern Utah. For everyone else, it’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will mainly range in the 70s up north with a few spots, like Salt Lake, hitting 80. Meanwhile, Southern Utah will see mainly 70s and 80s for daytime highs.

Friday will be nearly a carbon copy of today, however, we’ll see a few more showers and thunderstorms in Southern Utah. Wet weather will continue to mainly be in the higher terrain though.

The beginning of the weekend won’t bring too many changes, however from Saturday into Sunday, the high pressure that has been influencing our weather will begin to move away to the west. This will result in increasing moisture in Southern Utah and by Sunday isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. In Northern Utah, we could see a few more clouds as we stay mostly dry.

As we turn into early next week, forecast models are coming into better agreement about a storm coming in from our northwest. This storm system could result in a decent drop in temperatures by the middle of the week and bring widespread wet weather. There is still some disagreement so the details still need to be ironed out, but there is a chance this storm system could bring our first real fall cold front with maybe, just maybe some valley rain and mountain snow. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line?! More sunshine and mild temperatures to close out the workweek with potential changes looming next week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!