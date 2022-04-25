SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a great start!

Weather-wise, we’ll be looking at a beautiful Monday across the Beehive State after seeing some much-needed wet weather over the last few days.

Skies across the state will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as we warm to near or a bit above average. In northern Utah, daytime highs will mainly range in the 60s, while southern Utah will mainly be in the 60s and 70s with St. George being the warm spot coming in at 80 degrees.

Moving into Tuesday, we’ll see a few more clouds filter into the state as a weak disturbance comes in from the west. Also, with more of a southerly flow, we’ll warm up quite a bit as temperatures will range about 10 degrees above average.

Going from Tuesday night into Wednesday, there’s a slight chance some in northern Utah could cash in on some light wet weather as temperatures take a slight dip, but we’ll stay above average.

The takeaway? A sunny and seasonal start to the week before more clouds and warmer temperatures.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!