SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Pi Day Utah on this March 14!

After wet weather on Sunday, high pressure is in charge today will keep our weather quiet. We will also warm up nicely thanks to mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will be close to seasonal averages in most locations. That will result in lower 50s along the Wasatch Front while Bryce Canyon makes a run at 50 coming in at 48, and St. George will be near 70 with a high of 68. Even the Wasatch Back will likely see highs in the low 40.

Up in the mountains where there is plenty of fresh powder to enjoy from Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with most resorts in northern Utah seeing highs in the upper 20s and low 30s at the base. With fresh snow though, the avalanche danger for backcountry areas continues to be considerable so avoid steep slopes.

Into tonight, we’ll start to see more clouds filter in as the high pressure keeping our weather quiet today starts to shift to the southeast. Clouds will continue to increase through the day on our Tuesday as that southerly flow really cranks up our temperatures. Daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees warmer than today in most locations. This is in the buildup to our next system that will move in. During the morning hours, any wet weather will be mainly limited to northeastern Nevada before moving into northern Utah by the afternoon. From the afternoon into Tuesday night the chance for valley rain and mountain snow will continue to increase.

By Wednesday morning, the chance for valley rain and mountain snow will begin to go down in northern Utah, but central and southern Utah will hold onto that chance through most of the day. Even St. George could pick up on some rain on Wednesday afternoon/evening. This storm won’t be a potent one like the one last week, but our mountains could see more than a few inches in northern Utah while our mountain valleys could see minor accumulations. Lower valleys including the Wasatch Front will predominately be rain.

This system will lead to temperatures taking a bit of a dip Wednesday and Thursday, but not a big one. Temperatures will rebound by Friday into the weekend ahead of what could be another system on Sunday. Being more than 5 days away though, it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. Of course, we’ll take any moisture we can get!