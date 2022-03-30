SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend! A storm system brought valley rain and mountain snow to much of the state yesterday and early this morning, but high pressure will briefly be set up today.

This will lead to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Beehive State Temperatures will top out near seasonal averages or slightly above. Most valleys in northern Utah will see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s while mountain valleys reach the mid and upper 40s.

Down south it will be mainly 50s and 60s as St. George will again be the warm spot in the state with the low 70s returning to Washington County. Winds will be mainly out of the northwest, and it will be breezy at times.

As we move into tonight clouds will gradually begin to increase ahead of another weak disturbance. This disturbance will bring the potential for another round of valley rain and mountain snow for our Thursday. In northeast Nevada, that will begin by late tonight into the overnight.

While the potential for wet weather will exist, this storm won’t pack that much of a punch. Most rain will be light in nature and in the mountains, only minor snow accumulations are expected. This system will help usher in slightly cooler temperatures with daytime highs running about 3-5 degrees cooler than today in most locations except for southern Utah. By tomorrow night the storm system will pull away leading to high pressure setting up shop Friday into the weekend as temperatures begin to warm.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, more active weather could bring more potential for wet weather to parts of Utah, but at this point, it’s just something to keep an eye on. We’ll keep you posted!

Bottom Line? A sunny and seasonal day for our Wednesday before the potential of more valley rain and mountain snow Thursday.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!