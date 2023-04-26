SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, we’re halfway through the workweek! We are expecting a sunny and seasonal midweek before we trend a bit warmer and windier to close the week ahead of an even bigger warmup.

After an active and cool start to the week, today will be a beautiful spring day with temperatures within a few degrees of seasonal averages under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in northern Utah will range mainly in the 50s and 60s while southern Utah will mainly see 60s and 70s with St. George reaching the low 80s. Into tonight, we’ll turn chilly once again, but we’ll be slightly warmer compared to what we had last night.

High pressure will continue to be the main controlling feature in our weather to close out the workweek, however, a low pressure will pass just to our east from the second half of Thursday into Friday. This system could bring isolated to scattered showers in the eastern half of the state with wet weather favoring the Uintas.

Temperatures for our Thursday will come up by 3-5 degrees in most locations. After the low passes, to our east, a northerly wind on Friday will see the temperatures come down slightly, but we’ll still be at or slightly above average in most instances across the state.

Into the weekend, the ridge really flexes its muscle, which will lead to a weekend with temperatures well above seasonal averages. Peak heating underneath this ridge will be for the latter half of the weekend and into next week, with highs possibly reaching 80 in Salt Lake and mid 90s in St. George!

As excited as many of us are for warmer weather to return, we do have to keep an eye on the runoff and possible flooding. This rapid warmup can accelerate spring runoff and rivers, creeks and streams are expected to be running high and fast. As of right now, there are no flood watches, warnings, or advisories. We’ll keep you posted on any changes or flooding concerns as they arise.

