SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Over the last several days it has been a tale of two different states with Northern Utah seeing sunshine and pleasant temperatures while Southern Utah has seen scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The unsettled weather in Southern Utah will be calming as high pressure takes hold of the entire state.

For today there will still be enough moisture for isolated shower and storm potential in the southeastern corner of the state, mainly in San Juan & Grand Counties, but for everyone else, it’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

In northern Utah, highs will range in the 60s and 70s while Southern Utah will see mainly 70s and 80s. By Wednesday with high pressure firmly in charge, we’ll be looking at dry skies across the state as our temperatures begin to creep up slightly.

Daytime highs will be just a little warmer each day with highs near the 80s along the Wasatch Front to close out the workweek as St. George hovers near 90.

As we move into the upcoming weekend, it looks like the high pressure will begin to break down allowing moisture to return to Southern Utah. This weekend could see the return of wet weather potential for the southern two-thirds of the state as a system moves in, then from Sunday into early next week with more of a northerly flow, temperatures should ease back down closer to averages.

The takeaway? Calmer skies take hold statewide with pleasant temperatures.

