SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — We had a nice little cold front that grazed Utah on Saturday, leaving a trace of snow and helping to clean up a little bit of the inversion in the northern valleys. We even saw some moisture in the eastern and southwestern portions of the state – not much, but we’ll always take what we can get.

That system will linger a little bit on Sunday, but the chances of seeing any more moisture from it are slim. Temperatures will be in the normal range for Utah as we’ll see 40’s for most of the state and some 50’s down south.

But it might be best to think of Sunday as a holding pattern. The calm day will soon give way to a couple of storm systems heading into our northern region. Starting Monday morning, a trough of low pressure will come into the northwest bringing with it some nice moisture. We’ll see rain at first in the valleys, but then snow is very likely as the day continues and a cold front brings temperatures down.

The biggest impact will be the mountains of northern Utah where we are looking at 6″ to 12″ inches or more. This will be great news for the resorts that are hoping to add to their base. The valleys could see a few inches. Central and southern Utah are still tough to call, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a bit of moisture. Models are looking good for much of the I-15 corridor to see some action.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With the cold front mentioned above, temperatures will drop across the state on Tuesday. A ten-degree drop from the previous day would not be out of the question as we go into Tuesday, but the good news is that we should see them rise back up to seasonal norms quickly. The rise in temperatures into the later part of the week will come with another storm front coming in bringing more moisture into northern Utah.

Takeaways? Nice, calm day on Sunday before a decent-sized storm comes in early Monday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.