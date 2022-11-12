SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We start things off with another morning of very frigid temperatures in the teens and 20s along the Wasatch Front and St. George dipping close to the freezing point for the second night in a row.

On top of the cold, dry conditions will set up for the bulk of the state with the help of some high pressure. High pressure comes with sinking air, and this time of year, we see the return of inversion haze as a result. The Department of Environmental Quality forecasts moderate air with elevated particulate matter in Cache, Davis, Salt Lake and Utah County for Saturday, with haze mixing out by Sunday.

With highs running 5-10° below average over the weekend, you can expect upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front. In St. George, low to mid 50’s are expected for highs. Mainly dry weather will remain over the state through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected. A storm system grazes southern Utah by Sunday afternoon, so you can’t rule out a mountain snow shower in that part of the state. By next week, another weak system should move through the region sometime late Monday and Tuesday. This system should keep temperatures well below normal values and bring light scattered snow showers to our mountain areas. Right now, that looks to favor east-central and southern Utah. Overall, little moisture is expected across the state as we head into the middle of next week.

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

Bottom line? Cold and dry for your weekend, so bundle up if you will be out and about!

