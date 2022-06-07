SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah!

After a fairly seasonal start to the workweek with a few showers in spots, high pressure will start to take charge for the rest of the week. This will result in dry skies and warming temperatures. As for Tuesday, we’ll see daytime highs similar to what we had on Monday — just a few degrees warmer in most spots. This will mean northern Utah will 70s and 80s with 80s and 90s down south. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and it will be breezy at times statewide.

The warmup will really begin to ramping up on Wednesday. We’ll see highs along the Wasatch Front climb into the upper 80s with maybe a few spots getting to 90. Down south, Cedar City will approach 90 degrees on Wednesday and down in St. George, the daytime high will likely clear the century mark coming in at 102!

Speaking of St. George, in the stretch between Wednesday and Sunday, highs every day are expected to be over 100 with Saturday likely being the hottest as temps climb to near or above 105! Along the Wasatch Front, the highs will go from the low to mid 90s on Thursday and Friday to possibly upper 90s by Saturday. Even Park City could see the daytime highs climb into the mid 80s by Saturday.

With all that heat, be mindful when enjoying outdoor activities. With hot and breezy conditions in southern Utah, it’s also important to remember the ongoing fire risk as well. Avoid burning!

Models are indicating the high pressure will begin to ease going into Sunday. This will potentially open the door to a cold front arriving between Sunday into Monday. At this point, it looks like temperatures will come down a bit across the board by Monday while there could be a shot of seeing some wet weather Sunday into Monday as well, as the cold front moves through. Being more than a few days away it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

The takeaway? After a close to a seasonal Tuesday, we’re in for a summer feeling for the second half of the workweek.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!