SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! The moisture is nearly out of the state, and sunshine is slowly returning to northern Utah this morning. This is after we had additional heavy mountain snowfall overnight with some minor accumulation along the Wasatch Front.

Our mountain regions did exceptionally during the storm with many of our ski resorts reporting 2-3 feet of new snowfall. The snow and cold temperatures early this morning made for slick road conditions during the morning commute. As the storm exits Utah, the chilly northwest flow remains.

With a cold northwest flow in place, our temperatures will continue to trend well below normal for this time of year. All areas will see 10-15 degrees below normal highs through the weekend as well. Highs in the upper 30’s are expected in northern Utah through Friday with low 40s for the weekend.

In St. George, low to mid-50s are expected for highs. Mainly dry weather will remain over the state through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected.

By next week, another weak storm should move through the region sometime late Monday and Tuesday. This system should keep temperatures well below normal values and bring light scattered snow showers to our mountain areas. Overall, little moisture is expected across the state as we head into the middle of next week.

Bottom line? Cold air is sticking around for now, making it feel more like December than November.