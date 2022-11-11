SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! What a cold start to the day! Many spots faced the coldest temperatures of the season this morning with lows hitting the single digits, teens and 20s throughout the state.

The storm that delivered 2-3 feet of new snowfall to the high country has exited the region, but has left a dry and chilly northwest flow over the state. With a cold northwest flow in place, our temperatures will continue to trend well-below normal for this time of year. All areas will see 10-15 degree below normal highs through the weekend as well. Highs in the upper 30’s are expected in Northern Utah through Friday with low 40’s for the weekend.

In St. George, low to mid 50’s are expected for highs. Mainly dry weather will remain over the state through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected.

By next week, another weak storm should move through the region sometime late Monday and Tuesday. This system should keep temperatures well below normal values and bring light scattered snow showers to our mountain areas, and right now, that looks to favor central and southern Utah. Overall, little moisture is expected across the state as we head into the middle of next week.

Bottom line? Daytime highs will run 10-15 degrees below average making it feel more like December than November.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.