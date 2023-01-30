SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a bone-chilling start to the work week with the coldest temperatures of the season felt early this morning.

Overnight lows were down to -30 in Logan this morning, with a wind chill of -47 degrees at 7:05 a.m. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front dropped into the single digits with wind chill values just below zero. This arctic air is here to stay as daytime highs are just in the upper teens this afternoon, and overnight lows will be back in the single digits early Tuesday. Another round of wind chill-related alerts is in place for portions of Northern Utah as values down to -25 are possible Tuesday morning. The coldest air will once again be in the Cache Valley region north of Idaho.

Winter Weather Advisories will expire at 7 p.m. Monday in southwest Utah with a few inches of snowfall possible throughout the day. Wintry weather will continue over southeast Utah Monday evening with clearing skies early Tuesday. Cold air sliding in from the north will stay in place statewide Tuesday with all areas trending 15-20 degrees below normal, sunshine will take over statewide by Tuesday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the region through midweek with a gradual warmup as well. Daytime highs will finally rebound into the mid to upper 30’s along the Wasatch Front by the end of the week. Highs in St. George will be in the mid to upper 50’s with mostly sunny skies. The warmer weather will be thanks to increasing southwest flow into Utah as storms ride up and around the ridge into the weekend. A few snow showers are possible over the weekend over northern Utah with near-average highs. Models are hinting at some bigger changes to the weather pattern arriving sometime Sunday into Monday of next week. Stay tuned.

Bottom line? Dangerously cold air remains in place through midweek, warming into the weekend.