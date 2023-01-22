High winds are expected as explained in the Jan. 22, 2023 forecast with Nate Larsen.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A low-pressure system moving through the state will bring strong winds to Northern and Southwest Utah.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern Wasatch Front, Eastern Box Elder County, and the Salt Lake Valley. The wind advisory will go into effect along these areas at 10 p.m. Sunday and continue through 11 a.m. Monday.

East winds of 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts to 45 mph will appear near the canyons from Box Elder Canyon to Millcreek Canyon. Stronger winds are possible along eastern Davis and Weber Counties from Ogden to Bountiful. Winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph are possible.

Strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and make driving high-profile vehicles very difficult. A few power outages may occur.

In Southern Utah, a High Wind Warning has been issued for Lower Washington County. It will remain in effect through 5 p.m. Monday with north winds of 30-40 mph and gusts to 60 mph.

The strongest winds will be along the I-15 corridor from Leeds to Pintura and east to Hurricane and La Verkin. High winds may damage property and cause power outages. Strong winds and cold temperatures will also generate dangerously cold wind chill values into Monday afternoon.

Take action now to secure loose items and protect your property.

