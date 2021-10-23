Strong winds to impact Utah and Nevada with incoming storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A high wind warning and watch has been issued for a large portion of Utah and eastern Nevada.

The high wind warning for western Utah and eastern Nevada begins Sunday night and will continue through Monday evening. The high wind watch that covers part of the Wasatch Front and northern Utah begins Monday morning and lasts until Monday night.

Sustained winds are expected to be between 25-40 miles per hour, with wind gusts reaching as high as 60 miles per hour. This will cause any loose, light objects to blow around, cause possible tree and powerline damage, and produce dangerous crosswinds for east to west directional highways.

Blowing dust can be an issue as well. Make sure to secure objects that can be easily lifted and become a projectile. The best solution is to bring those items indoors.

This weather is caused by a large storm system that is moving in and creating these very windy conditions. The storm continues to strengthen and move in from the California coast. The wind direction for this storm will be from the south, so easterly canyon winds will not be a threat for those along the Wasatch Front.

This will not be the only threat this storm will bring — expect to see a significant amount of rain moving in as the system’s core eventually reaches us.

This article will continue to be updated as more information and new alerts are released.