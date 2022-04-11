SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah!

Today brings BIG changes with a cold storm bringing a good potential for wet weather.

Ahead of the system with southerly winds, we’ll see temperatures slightly warmer than Sunday across the board as clouds and winds increase. This more potent system will bring wet weather to the Beehive State from the second half of the day on Monday through Wednesday.

By the second half of Monday, we’ll start to see wet weather first in northern Utah, before wet weather becomes more widespread by tonight into Tuesday. This will start as valley rain and mountain snow, but with even colder air behind this system, we could see times of straight snow along the Wasatch Front from Tuesday into Wednesday. Also, daytime highs will be quite a bit below average with 40s along the Wasatch Front and upper 50s down in St. George. Even St. George will have the chance for rain by the time we get into Tuesday with a chance for straight snow down in Cedar City.

In terms of accumulations, the bulk is expected in the northern Utah mountains where a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at noon today. In the northern mountains, 1-2 feet of snow will be possible through Wednesday. A winter weather advisory will go into effect for SW Wyoming, the eastern Uintas, Central Mountains, and the Wasatch Plateau at the same time with 5-10″ of snow will be possible in these areas. Northern valleys could pick up a trace-4″, benches at 2-6″, mountain valleys could see 4-8″, southern mountains at 4-8″, and central and southern valleys could see just rain to 3″ of snow.

The active weather calms down on Thursday as we continue with below-average temperatures, but there is potential for another spell of active weather with more wet weather and below-average temperatures as we end the workweek and move into the weekend. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Today brings strong winds ahead of a storm system to bring a return of winter weather to Utah.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!