Strong storm floods Iron County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Monsoon moisture is in control again, and this evening, we have watched strong thunderstorms pop up in different parts of the state.

The slow-moving storms brought heavy downpours and prompted three weather warnings this evening. A flash flood warning was issued near Zion National Park, another on the Washington and Iron County line west of I-15, and a flood advisory was issued over Cedar City.

The flood advisory over Cedar City was issued as a strong thunderstorm dropped between 0.75″ to 1.25″ of rain in a short amount of time. The heavy rain flooded streets in Cedar City and Enoch, which resident Jesse Harris caught on camera.

WATCH: Flood advisory in effect until 5:45 pm over Cedar City, UT after storm dropped more than an inch of rain.



THIS is why the advisory went up. Flooding in Cedar & Enoch following the downpour.



📹: Jesse Harris@abc4utah #utwx @Wx_Max @ABC @danpeckwx @DanManWX #monsoon pic.twitter.com/avL7H6i3pn — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 19, 2021

The flood advisory expired just before 6 p.m., but the threat of storms continue. A flash flood watch remains in effect through midnight and includes parts of Juab and Millard Counties, Southern mountains, Southwest Utah, Zion National Park, Fillmore, Alton, Springdale, Cedar City, Nephi, Little Sahara, Delta, Brian Head, Beaver, and Scipio.

The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding or debris flows exists this evening over burn scars, normally dry washes, and streams surrounded by steep slopes as thunderstorms develop and move from south to north over the Wasatch area.

We also expect scattered storms tomorrow with flash flood concerns remaining high in parts of Southern and Central Utah.

