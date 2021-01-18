Strong downslope east wind expected for Northern Wasatch Front Tuesday morning

(ABC4) – A deepening area of low pressure will dive South into Nevada during the day Monday. This will help to increase winds regionally with the potential of a strong downslope wind event Tuesday morning for the Northern Wasatch Front.

As the low tracks through the Desert Southwest, the counterclockwise wind flow from low pressure will align with the canyons of the Northern Wasatch Front to create strong downsloping east winds.

With colder air in SW Wyoming, the easterly winds will blow those cold winds towards the Wasatch range. As they move up the backside of the Wasatch, they will crest at the peaks and race down the front side at a higher rate of speed, warming upon reaching the valley floor.

Residents that live along the Northern Wasatch Front know of the potentially damaging impacts these downslope winds can cause in their communities. Just over three months ago, a historic windstorm with wind gusts exceeding 100 mph, uprooted or damaged thousands of trees and led to numerous power outages.

Though nothing as severe as what we saw and felt back on September 8, 2020, winds are forecast to gust 60 to 65 mph for a portion of Davis County between South Weber and Bountiful Tuesday morning. Some isolated 70 mph gusts are possible, but unlikely. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The strongest wind gusts will likely occur between 6 and 9 a.m.

Dangerous crosswinds are expected along I-15, Legacy Parkway, and US 89. The potential for damaging winds to trees and property plus possible power outages will be the biggest areas of concern. Ensure all loose objects, trampolines, decorations, and the like are either tied down or brought indoors.

The pinpoint weather team will keep you informed of any changes to this downslope wind event on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.