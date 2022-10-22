SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! Saturday will bring some drastic changes to the Beehive State as the strongest cold front of the season moves through.

During the early morning, temperatures will be mild for most, but you’ll notice when the cold front passes by. After a mild start to the day, we’ll likely see temperatures fall during the afternoon in the northern half of the state with the cold front making it to southern Utah by nighttime. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll likely make it to the 60s in the morning before the front moves through. Then the afternoon will likely be spent in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s!

Another product of the cold front will be wet weather spreading from north to south. By the afternoon into night, valley rain and mountain snow will be likely for most spots across the state. The snow line likely starts above 8000 ft., but will start to come down by the evening hours. We do have multiple Winter Weather Alerts for our mountains in Utah along with the Wasatch Back.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of our mountains across the Beehive State with a Winter Storm Watch for the eastern Uintas and a Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Back & SW Wyoming. Through Sunday, our northern mountains could receive between 8-18″ of snow with locally higher amounts including places like the upper cottonwood canyons and high Uintas. The central and southern mountains could pick up between 6-12″ of snow and the Wasatch Back could pick up between 3-8″ with higher amounts being possible around Park City!

Across the state, it is also going to be a windy day with the strongest of the winds expected to be in the southern two-thirds of the state. There are multiple wind advisories, plus a High Wind Warning for portions of southwestern Utah, including Cedar City. Within the Warning in SW Utah, gusts to and above 60 mph will be possible while advisory areas could see gusts to 50 mph. Dangerous crosswinds for high profile vehicles will be possible on E-W routes, power outages can’t be ruled out, and be sure to tie down any loose items like Halloween decorations. Even in northern Utah, we’ll see gusts over 30 mph tomorrow.

Also, since the front is going to take a little longer to reach southern Utah, instead of highs being about 10-15 degrees cooler in northern Utah, highs will come down by about 5-10 degrees. Also, before the moisture arrives, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and areas of blowing dust.

As we move into Sunday, the moisture will gradually begin to exit southern Utah, but in northern Utah it will stick around with also a chance for lake effect snow. Given the colder temperatures on Sunday, there’s a chance we could see snow down to our benches and there’s even a chance the snow line dips to the valley floors along the Wasatch Front. There is a chance we could see some minor accumulations along the Wasatch Front, but any accumulations will likely be minor and on elevated/grassy surfaces, but there is at least a chance.

On Sunday, daytime highs will range mainly in the 30s and 40s in northern Utah while southern Utah sees mainly 40s and 50s. While the winds won’t be as strong, a steady northwesterly wind will make it feel even colder. Wet weather will then taper from Sunday night into Monday, but Monday morning could bring freezing temperatures along the Wasatch Front with higher terrain areas potentially seeing a hard freeze. Be sure to take necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation.

We’ll begin next week with below average temperatures and while they will moderate slightly through the middle of the week, there’s a chance another cold front moves through between Wednesday and Thursday which could bring us another round of valley rain and mountain snow and another shot of colder air.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on all the changes in our weather both on-air and online! We are There4You!