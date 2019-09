SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - It was a cool, stormy end to the weekend in the northern half of the state, with hot and windy conditions in the south. Thunderstorms produced gusty winds and at times, penny sized hail and rain along the Wasatch Front. Behind the passing front, cooler air flooded into the northern part of Utah knocking temperatures into the low 80s. Cooler air will linger for the next seven days.

While Sunday ushered in active storms, a second stronger and colder storm system will move through the area midweek. Following the same track, the cooler air and precipitation will target the northern half of Utah and snow levels could drop to around 9600 ft.