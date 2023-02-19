SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Light snow across Northern Utah this morning is thanks to a weak system moving through overnight.

A few lingering snow showers are possible through late morning with clearing skies into Sunday afternoon. Along with the clearing skies, air quality will be significantly better across the Wasatch Front with little haze expected. Daytime highs will climb into the low 40s for the Wasatch Front with upper 50s for St. George.

An active weather pattern will continue into next week with another small system grazing the northern mountains on Monday. The larger system is in store Tuesday as a large trough slides down the West Coast. This system will tug on subtropical moisture and should pack quite a punch for all areas. Moisture will continue Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning for much of the state with several inches of snow for the valleys. Moisture will start as rain/snow showers for the valleys and change over to snow behind the cold front Tuesday evening. Early snowfall forecasts call for 4-6″ for the valleys of Utah with 12-24″ for the mountains. Some mountain areas like the Upper Cottonwoods and the Uinta’s could see up to three feet of snow, while the mountain valleys and Wasatch Back could see 8-16″ of new snow.

Temperatures are going to plummet, as well, with all areas trending 15-20 degrees below normal by Wednesday. Daytime highs will struggle to hit freezing along the Wasatch Front with mid 40’s expected for St. George. Strong winds are expected with the system as well — blowing and drifting snow will likely be a concern for drivers. We’ll be fine-tuning the forecast as we get closer so be sure to check back here for updates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bottom line?! Quiet weather settles back in Sunday afternoon with more snow early in the week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!