SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.

This storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue multiple winter weather advisories for the southern two-thirds of the state. The one that will run the longest is the advisory for the central and southern mountains which begins at 2 p.m. today and will run through 5 p.m. Friday.

Times of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.

From 5 p.m. this afternoon through 11 a.m. Friday a winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Upper Sevier River Valleys along with Bryce Canyon Country. 2-4″ of snow will be possible along the Highway 89 corridor, which includes Panguitch, and 3-6″ will be possible around Bryce Canyon.

During this same time frame, we also have a winter weather advisory for southwestern Utah which includes cities like Beaver, Cedar City, and Milford. 2-4″ of snow is expected and isolated higher amounts can’t be ruled out. Winds may also gust over 35mph which could make the I-15 corridor from Milford down to Cedar City dangerous.

South Central Utah, Zion National Park, Capitol Reef and areas around the park will also be included in an advisory that runs from 5 p.m. today through 11 a.m. Friday. 2-5″ will be possible across the higher terrain within this advisory and in Zion National Park 1-2″ is expected below 4000ft. and 3-6″ is expected above 4000ft.

The last advisory is for Glen Canyon and Lake Powell. This advisory will begin at 11PM tonight and will continue through 11 a.m. Friday. 1-3″ will be possible within the advisory and periods of winter driving conditions will occur.

As for northern Utah, while the best wet weather potential will be farther south, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we’ve already seen this morning. By tonight though the chance for wet weather in northern Utah will gradually begin to go down as the storm dives down to the south pretty quickly.

