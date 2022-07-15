SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We’re closing out the end of the work week with the potential for some storms yet again!

Deep moisture has funneled into the state throughout the workweek and it will stay in place as we head into the weekend, bringing the daily chance for thunderstorms and the potential for flash flooding. Expect more scattered showers and storms across the state as monsoon moisture looks to remain healthy for most.

A Flood Watch goes into effect in the afternoon and includes Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah, and Western Canyonlands. Flood Watches are issued when there is a higher-than-normal risk of widespread, life-threatening flooding.

Also, a weak system brushing by will allow for an extra lifting mechanism early in the day, so we could see storms on Friday morning along with the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will come down by a degree or two in northern Utah, but a high of 100° still looks attainable in Salt Lake City and even if we do not hit triple digits, we remain above-average in many spots for this time of year. Temperatures in southern Utah will more or less go unchanged.

Moisture will take a slight dip on Saturday and Sunday so storms won’t be as plentiful, but the heat will be. Dangerous heat returns next week, with another stretch of triple digits in the north and south.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, an additional surge of moisture looks possible. Hopefully, that ends up being the case as our drought situation remains unchanged from last week with 83% of the state in Extreme Drought.

Bottom line? A weak disturbance brings the chance of storms and slightly cooler daytime highs in the North.

