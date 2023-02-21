SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! What could be the most impactful winter storm of the season moves into Utah from our northwest today! This large, potent storm kicks off today but will bring impacts to our region through early Thursday morning.

This morning, the most active conditions are toward Cache Valley, where we have the chance for showers near the Utah/Idaho line. This wet weather is on the move and slides further south into the afternoon. By lunch, we will have a valley rain and mountain snow set up for most of northern Utah including the Wasatch Front, and that will hold until an organized cold front pushes through the state.

Our rain will transition from rain to snow, and we see will see rapid snowfall rates follow. As we go from Tuesday evening into Tuesday night wet weather will continue to move south as the cold front works south.

Snow accumulations are looking healthy, and we’ll also see some very strong winds ahead of this system, especially in southern Utah whereby tomorrow into Wednesday multiple high wind warnings & watches will go into effect as we could see gusts as high as 65-70mph! Areas south and east of the cold front face these fierce winds, and the cold front slows down in the evening, as a result, a prolonged period of these damaging winds is possible.

The Beehive State is covered in Winter alerts with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories going into effect throughout the day. We’ll start with the winter storm warnings that will be going into effect.

The first warning to go into effect will begin tonight at 11 p.m. and will continue through 2 a.m. on Thursday. This is for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80. During the duration of this warning, 2-3 feet of snow is expected, but we could see isolated higher totals in the Bear River Range and Ogden Area Mountains.

From 11 a.m. today through 11 p.m. Wednesday, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley, and Bear Lake & the Bear River Valley. During the duration of the warning, 4-8 inches is expected for valley floors, up to 12 inches for the benches, and 6-12 inches is expected for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.

From 2 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, the western Uintas, and the Wasatch Back. For the mountains within this warning, 2-3 feet of snow is expected with locally up to 40″ for the Upper Cottonwoods. For the Wasatch Back 1-2 feet of snow will be possible.

From 5 p.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, the Central Mountains, the entire Wasatch Front, Tooele & Rush Valleys, and southwestern Wyoming. 1-2 feet of snow is expected during these warnings for the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. For the Wasatch Front and other valleys within this warning, 6-12 inches is expected, with the chance of some valleys like Tooele getting closer to 16 inches with up to 16 inches also possible for the benches.

Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. Wednesday, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the southern mountains where 10-18 inches of snow is expected. We also could see wind gusts as high as 75 mph. During that same time frame, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the western Uinta Basin, Millard and Juab Counties, and the Sanpete Valley. Within these areas, 4-10 inches of snow is expected.

The final Winter Storm Warning is for southwestern Utah. This will begin at 2 a.m. Wednesday and will continue through 11 p.m. Wednesday. 4-8 inches of snow is expected and gusts as high as 60mph will be possible.

In Utah, we also have two Winter Weather Advisories that will go into effect tomorrow. The first is for Castle Country, which will run from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday. 2-5 inches of snow is expected. The second is for the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains which will go from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. 2-6 inches of snow is expected.

In eastern Utah, multiple Winter alerts, including a Winter Weather Advisory, for the Eastern Uinta Basin, the Eastern Uinta Mountains, and east central and southeast Utah. Within the eastern Uinta Basin, 3-6 inches of snow will be possible.

Overall, our northern valleys will see 6-12 inches, benches 8-14 inches, mountain valleys 10-20 inches, northern mountains 12-36 inches, the Cottonwoods 24-40 inches, Central and Southern Valleys 5-10 inches, Central and Southern Mountains 12-24 inches, and St. George could see straight rain while up to 3 inches of snow can’t be ruled out. As we continue to get in new batches of data, we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast so make sure you stay tuned.

Either way, significant snow totals are expected with this storm. UDOT has issued a road weather alert starting tomorrow and will continue through Wednesday night. High travel impacts are expected along almost the entire I-15 corridor while just about all of the state could see moderate impacts which include times of road slush.

In northern Utah, the worst travel times will likely be for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commute while the worst times down south will be throughout Wednesday. If you have to be out on the roads during these times, plan ahead as travel could become treacherous and in the high country could become impossible.

By Wednesday night snow will likely begin to ease across the state, but any calm is likely to be short-lived as another system is expected to move in by Friday with maybe another system arriving by early next week.

Temperatures by Wednesday will also drop to below seasonal averages with daytime highs staying in the 20 for Salt Lake City, and highs hovering around freezing through Thursday. Temperatures will slowly moderate by the weekend, but we’ll likely stay a bit below average as the pattern looks to remain active.

Bottom line? The most significant storm of the season is upon us with heavy snow, whipping winds and winter travel expected through tomorrow night.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast