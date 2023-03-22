SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway through the workweek. The storm that brought us wet weather will finally move through today.

This will result in more widespread wet weather through tonight with the emphasis for showers being in the northern half of the state. Most of what we’ll see will be valley rain and mountain snow, however, given the colder temperatures that have filtered in, valley snow can’t be ruled out through today. Any valley accumulations would be minor. Given the dynamics of the storm moving through, thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early this evening. Heavy snow is expected to continue in the high country through today. Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs slightly cooler than what we had yesterday with mainly 30s and 40s except for southernmost Utah where we’ll see 50s.

The Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains have been included in a Winter Weather Advisory until 4PM. The bulk of Winter Weather Advisories & Winter Storm Warnings continue through 6AM tomorrow. #utwx pic.twitter.com/yXvIYNCIiE — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) March 22, 2023

The bulk of the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in place through tonight. The Winter Storm Warnings include Zion National Park and South-Central Utah (mainly above 6000ft.), the southern mountains, Bryce Canyon country, the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, the western Uintas, the La Sal & Abajos, and the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. An additional 6″+ will be possible for mountain areas within the warnings while an additional 2″+ will be possible for the rest of the warnings. Strong winds and winter driving conditions will persist through the duration of the warnings.

The Winter Weather Advisories include the Wasatch Back, the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80, the Eastern Uintas, the western Uinta Basin, the Tavaputs Plateau, and the central mountains. We also have an advisory for the Great Salt Lake Desert, but this advisory will only continue through 4p.m. The advisory for the central mountains will expire this evening but will continue through tonight for the rest of the areas mentioned. A few inches-plus will be possible, and like the warnings, strong winds and winter driving conditions are expected.

Our weather will calm slightly tonight as our storm moves to the east, however, we won’t be able to eliminate the chance for isolated showers. Any calm won’t last with another storm set to move in by the second half of Thursday through Friday. This will be more of a traditional storm that comes in from the northwest. We’ll mainly see scattered valley rain and mountain snow tomorrow afternoon with partly cloudy skies otherwise. As a cold front moves in tomorrow night though, snow levels will drop, which will bring a better chance of seeing valley snow in the northern two thirds of the state. From late Thursday through Friday, we could see a couple inches-plus along the Wasatch Front while Cache Valley and the Wasatch Back could see several inches of snow.

I know we're still in the midst of today's storm, but we have another one that arrives b/w Thursday and Friday. With even colder air set to move in, there's a decent chance we could see some accumulating snow along the WF as the mountains get even more snow! Stay tuned! #utwx pic.twitter.com/jf6HTSN7mH — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) March 22, 2023

In southern Utah, on Friday, the chance for wet weather won’t run as high compared to northern Utah, however, there will still be a chance. Temperatures will cool down even more behind the front. Highs will mainly range in the 20s and 30s up north with a few spots like Salt Lake struggling to hit 40s. By Saturday, highs will be roughly 15-20 degrees below average and the chance for snow will remain as the upper-level low pressure driving Friday’s front will linger. Our weather should begin to calm on Sunday, however, a slight chance will remain in northern Utah. Next week looks to start mostly dry as temperatures try to moderate a bit, however forecast models are hinting at another storm arriving by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather both on air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are Good4Utah!