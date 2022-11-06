SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Well, we were hoping that the atmospheric river would give us a big washing of moisture, but unfortunately it left us a little wanting.

Mother Nature can be a little fickle like that. But we still got some decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. The even better news is that we have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.

Sunday will see a mostly calm and cool day in the state. Northern Utah still has a chance to get some rain and snow but totals could be pretty light. Clouds will stick around the area most of the day and we’ll just have to see how it plays out. Temperatures in the north will be in the upper 40’s and low 50’s so any moisture will be in the form of rain, except in the higher elevations where we can still see some more snow. Southern Utah will see temps in the 50s and 60s with drier conditions.

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

Monday will bring the start of the next system. It will start with heavy winds working their way through the western side of the state. A High Wind Watch will be in place all day and we could see some gusts up to 65 miles an hour. The main thrust of the wind will be south of I-80, but anyone with any plans to travel in the west should be ready for winds from 30-40 mph. This wind will welcome the next system coming into Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday evening is the first chance for rain as our new storm front enters. But by Tuesday, it will be in full force and likely stick around for a few days. We are tracking this now and will have a better handle on totals, but we’re expecting this to bring us some nice amounts of moisture through Thursday.

Takeaways? Storm was weaker than hoped, but we have another one coming.

Keep ahead of all the weather coming into our state.