SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After an abundance of valley rain and heavy mountain snow, our latest large storm system is exiting the region.

The storm delivered and even topped off some of the healthy precipitation totals we received overnight and early this morning. This storm and its atmospheric river connection meant many locations picked up more than an inch and a half of rain, while our mountains picked up one to two feet depending on location. Alta seemed like one of the big winners with 27″ of new snow, but statewide, the high country benefitted from this storm.

Our early season snowpack report is well above average with many river basins reporting between 200% to 500% of normal. Today, you can expect drier conditions statewide with clearing skies. While the sunshine will seem inviting, don’t be fooled — it will be frigid. Some of the coldest air of the season is ahead, and we will notice it as overnight lows fall into the single digits, teens, and 20s statewide.

Very cold air will settle into the Great Basin as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs are expected to remain 15 degrees below normal on Friday and throughout the weekend. Plan on upper 30s and low 40s for highs across Northern Utah through the weekend. Low 50s are expected for St. George. High pressure will dominate the weather pattern into next week and dry weather is expected to continue.

As we start the next workweek, these conditions should hold until near the end of the week when another possible active pattern could develop. We’ll be following that and all the latest weather right here and on-air.

Bottom line? Drier conditions with frigid temperatures ahead!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.