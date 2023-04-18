SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Active weather to start the day with showers and thunderstorms along northern Utah. Some storms generated pea to dime size hail along with heavy rain and abundant lighting. Valley rain and mountain snow showers remain in the forecast through Tuesday evening with drier weather settling in on Wednesday.

Temperatures have cooled off significantly in northern Utah, highs today will be 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Plan on the mid-50s for highs along the Wasatch Front with mid 70’s for St. George, breezy to blustery winds are expected.

Stronger winds are blowing in the eastern half of the state ahead of the cold front this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect and will run through 7 pm this evening for the Uinta Basin, Castle Country, the San Rafael Swell, Grand, and southern Uintah County, the western Canyonlands, and the Glen Canyon/Lake Powell Area. Within these advisories, winds are expected to be sustained out of the SW between 25-35mph with gusts as high as 50mph. Dangerous crosswinds will be possible on E-W routes and blowing dust will be possible, which could lead to dangerous driving conditions.

A high wind warning has now been issued for the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains areas through 8 pm, as well. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph are expected with gusts to 60 mph. Dangerous crosswinds are likely along I-80 and will make travel very difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Moisture will mostly clear out Wednesday, and a transitory ridge will take place. Partly cloudy skies are expected with increasing moisture Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be cool with highs mainly in the 30s and 40s up north as some along the Wasatch Front get to 50 while southern Utah will see a spread mainly from the 40s to 60s. Similar temperatures are expected for Thursday.

Trailing moisture into Thursday will lead to additional wet weather for northern Utah with valley rain/snow showers and light mountain snow. Overnight lows in the mid-30s along the Wasatch Front may lead to a few straight snow showers early Thursday. Even if we do see snow in our valleys, it’s not expected to be significant.

Moisture will clear out late Thursday and ridging is set to take place Friday. This will help slowly warm up our temperatures into the weekend with more seasonal highs expected. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected over the weekend as moisture passes to the north. By Monday, we’ll likely be back in the 70s in Salt Lake and 80s in St. George.

