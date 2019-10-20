Storm hits Utah–what to expect for the rest of the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Ready for another taste of wintry weather? Park City and Logan are two area that already saw decent snowfall by Saturday evening. Rainy conditions dominated the second half of Saturday, and the chance of morning snow showers in Northern Utah exists. Snow levels will drop to the valley floor heading into the overnight with snow on grassy area expected in Salt Lake and Tooele County. This is all happening behind a cold front that dropped in from the Pacific Northwest. This colder, wetter storm system, is bringing widespread precipitation affecting mainly northern and portions of central Utah along with southwest Wyoming this weekend.

Rain showers meant soggy conditions for several outdoor events in and around Salt Lake City including the Utes football game, BYU football game and Real Salt Lake playoff game. Clouds moved in early Saturday, and before the front passed and in Southern Utah, southerly winds increased some, with the strongest winds will occur behind the cold front, especially across the northwest desert. We saw gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour in those areas. Colder air flooded in behind the front as well, with temperatures expected to be from five to 10 degrees cooler than Saturday.

There’s a slight chance lake effect will enhance snowfall totals along the SE benches of the lake. These areas could see one to three inches of snow and this includes the Cottonwood Canyons as well as near the University of Utah. Another weak disturbance will bring some mountain snow showers Monday morning, but a quieter pattern will take hold following that.

Bottom line? A dose of wet, wintry weather this weekend and then drier and more stable conditions will follow.

