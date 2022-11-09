SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our active weather pattern peaks today as a slow-moving storm continues to trek across the Beehive State. Rain and snow intensities increased overnight as a cold front progressed through Utah.

Colder air follows this front, which means at some point, we will see rain transition to snow with a slight chance of accumulation on the valley floors. The Wednesday morning commute will be wet, and there’s a chance it will be snowy. Elevated roads and mountain passes could easily see wintry travel. as we get through the day, precipitation becomes more showery with some of the coldest air of the season moving in.

Snow amounts will really depend on when the cold air arrives and turns rain to snow. We are looking at about 1-3″ on the valley floor, 3-6″ on the benches, 4-8″ in our mountain valleys and expect to measure snow totals in feet in our mountains throughout the state. As a result, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect and remains until 11:00 am on Thursday. During this time, it is possible that we’ll measure one to two feet of snow in the Wasatch and Uintah mountains.

We also have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Thursday morning for the Wasatch Back including Park City and Southwest Wyoming. Accumulating snow of 4-8″ is expected and travel impacts could include road snow and slush in these areas. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for southern Utah. This is not set to begin until 5 p.m. on Tuesday as the storm tracks its way south and will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Thursday. Central and southern mountains can expect over a foot of snow and there will be plenty in the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs as well. Periods of very heavy moisture should take place late evening on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Expect rapid snow rates and dense, wet snow to pile up.

The storm clears out early Thursday and it’s looking to be quite calmer through the state, with only a few lingering snow showers in the mountains. Even though the moisture will move on, the cold air will not. Temperatures will remain a good 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages, with some of the coldest overnights of the season ahead.

Bottom Line? A slow-moving system will bring abundant moisture statewide through early Thursday.

