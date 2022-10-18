SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah, happy Tuesday! High pressure remains in control meaning today won’t see too many changes compared to yesterday. Skies will be mostly sunny up and down the Beehive State with daytime highs that range about 5-15 degrees above average. In northern Utah we’ll see highs in the 60s and 70s for most while southern Utah gets more 70s and 80s. Tonight will be nearly a carbon copy of what we had last night, meaning clear skies and cool/chilly temperatures. Just about everyone will see sweater weather temperatures at the very least!

Not many changes will be felt through the middle of the workweek, but one thing we will notice will be a few more clouds on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday into Friday the high pressure will begin to weaken and move down to the south as our weather pattern becomes a bit more active. Friday will see daytime highs similar to Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be a breezier day ahead of bigger changes by the weekend.

ABC4

With the high pressure out of the way, an upper-level low pressure is expected to move in between Saturday and Sunday from the Pacific Northwest. This system will drag in the first potent fall cold front of the season. While the finer details still need to be worked out, right now it’s becoming more and more likely we’ll see a significant cool down, potential for widespread wet weather with valley rain and mountain snow, plus windy conditions. We’ll continue to get a better handle on the exact details as we get closer so be sure to stay tuned!

https://twitter.com/ThomasGeboyWX/status/1582160809672597504

The Takeaway? Steady weather with high pressure in control right now before a pattern change by this weekend!

