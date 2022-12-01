SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After extremely gusty winds on Thursday, a robust cold front will track into Utah overnight, delivering a wintry punch to much of the state.

Due to accumulating snow, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Wasatch Front, central and southern Utah valleys as well as mountains in northern, central and southern Utah.

The warning goes into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday night and will hold on until 11 a.m. Friday morning.

This warning means that heavy snow is expected. A band of moderate to heavy snow will push north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours Friday, generally from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. for most locations. This band of heavy snowfall will last one to two hours in most locations, potentially lasting through 7 a.m. at much lower snowfall rates. The window for central and southern Utah to see heavy snow is between 3 am and 9 am, and this does include road snow over I-15.

The front will move into Utah around 9 p.m., and as it sweeps through the state tonight, northern Utah will see rain or snow showers initially with mountain snowfall. This system taps into subtropical moisture and is expected to pack a decent punch in the mountain areas.

Snow levels will drop to the valley floor around midnight into Friday morning and accumulating snow is expected. The snowfall forecast calls for 2-5″ in the northern valleys, 4-8″ on the benches, 6 to12″ for the Wasatch Back and mountain valleys while most central and southern mountain locations will see between 6-12″. The Cottonwoods and northern mountains are expected to pick up between 12-18″ through Friday afternoon.

With snow expected overnight, the Friday morning commute will likely bring several challenges. Drivers should expect winter driving conditions and know that strong winds with the front are likely to also cause blowing and drifting of snow. Visibility could be limited at times and road snow, and slush will create slick driving conditions.