SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We close out the work week with a strong storm that brings statewide impact and a soggy start to our day.

Wet weather continues to fill in with valley rain and mountain snow, and it started Friday morning in West and Northern Utah. Moisture becomes more widespread throughout the day and by Friday afternoon, precipitation may be heavy at times and there will be potential for thunderstorms across the state.

Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening and these thunderstorms not only bring thunder and lightning, but they also bring the potential for gusty winds, the chance of hail and brief heavier rain. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a general thunderstorm threat for our region.

While valleys will deal with rain, snow in all mountains is likely, and our northern mountains will likely see the highest totals. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our northern Utah mountains that will run from 6 a.m. Friday through noon on Saturday. Times of heavy snow will be possible within the advisory where 8-16″ of snow can be expected. Meanwhile locally, higher amounts will be possible, like in the Cottonwoods. Snow combined with gusty winds will make tricky wintry travel on mountain routes.

This storm system ushers in much cooler temperatures with daytime highs dropping about 20 degrees compared to Thursday. Below-average temperatures plan to linger for several days including through the weekend. Scattered showers remain likely on Saturday, but instead of being statewide like Friday, wet weather will favor the northern two-thirds of the state Saturday. The bulk of this storm will be valley rain and mountain snow, but with cooler air in place, early Saturday and late Saturday could see snow levels dropping to the benches along the Wasatch Front. Any accumulations of over a couple of inches will likely be limited to elevations at or above 650 feet. Don’t be surprised if you catch a wintry mix of rain and snow in some valleys.

By the end of the weekend, the weather will be calming down. Another pattern shift seems to be looming as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop, resulting in dry conditions and warming temperatures early next week.

Bottom line? It’s going to be an active, cooler day statewide with soggy conditions in mountains and valleys, so stay weather aware!

