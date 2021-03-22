Start of spring on the wet side for Utah

(ABC4) – Utah welcomed in spring with plenty of wet weather this year with Saturday being a record-breaking day for us. We received 0.8″ of precipitation at the Salt Lake City Airport, which beat our previous record of 0.69″ back in 1946. But that was not the end of it for our wet weather in Utah as we saw another 0.25″ of precipitation on Sunday.

All of this unsettled weather left us with the second wettest spring start since the National Weather Service in Salt Lake began keeping records. But rain was not the only thing we got on Sunday as we picked up 1.1″ of snow at the airport.

This still has Salt Lake City lagging behind St. George in terms of March snowfall. St. George sits at 2.5″ of snowfall for the month of March and, if the month was to end today, this would be the second time in recorded history that we had more snow in St. George than in Salt Lake City.

Hopefully, we can change that as we expect yet another quick clipping system to move into Utah and bring in more unsettled wet weather.

This next weather maker will skirt along Nevada on its way to Arizona, leaving us with yet another round of mountain snow and valley rain. Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy will be breaking down this system and its impacts tonight on ABC4 Utah and the CW 30.