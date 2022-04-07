SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

We get rebounding temperatures with sunny skies statewide today. An area of high pressure continues to build and impact Utah with quiet conditions. Daytime highs in northern Utah will mainly be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while southern Utah gets mostly 60s and 70s. St. George will be the hot spot as the high makes a run above average to 80 degrees. Breezy conditions relax a bit Thursday, but overall, it will be a pleasant spring day.

That warming trend with mild conditions sticks around on Friday, with high pressure helping to usher in above average temperatures running between 10 and 20 degrees above average to close out the workweek. Friday looks to be the best day the week if you were missing the warmth.

We’ll see some changes on the weekend with a weather pattern flip bringing in cooler temperatures as daytime highs trend downward this weekend. Saturday will get a mostly dry cold front moving through the state and that will lead to increased cloud cover and some breezy conditions. Heading into the early half of next week, we get another round of potential wet weather with temperatures running a bit below average.

We could see the chance of some additional spring snow, but it’s still too early for a clear view on precipitation type and timing, so stay tuned!

Bottom line? Rebounding temperatures will be near seasonal today with plenty of sunshine.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!