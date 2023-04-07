SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! Hopefully, you’re having a good Friday, on this Good Friday! After full-on winter feels to begin the workweek, we’re ending the week with temperatures that are within shouting distance of where they should be for this time of year.

Highs will mainly range in the 40s and 50s in northern Utah while southern Utah will see mainly 50s and 60s as a few spots like Bluff and St. George reach the low 70s!

As we go through the day there will be a few more clouds that filter in though. This is due to a weak system trying to undercut the high pressure that is the main driving force in our weather. A few stray, light showers can’t be completely ruled out, but the chance of any wet weather finding you is low. There’s a slightly better chance in NE Nevada and southern Idaho.

Even with more clouds on our Saturday, the southerly flow will continue the warming trend. Daytime highs will run roughly 5 degrees warmer than what we see today, which means some spots along the Wasatch Front could make a run at 60! High pressure firmly takes over once again by Easter Sunday and as the warmup keeps on keeping on, temperatures will be above our seasonal averages in most locations!

The Wasatch Front will see the 60s on Easter Sunday and St. George will likely climb into the 80s. Even Park City will likely climb into the 50s!

We’ll continue to trend even warmer into early next week as dry skies persist before we could potentially see a change in our weather by the latter half of next week. The upcoming warm-up has led to a lot of talk about flooding potential. There is a flood watch for NE Nevada that will run from Saturday through Tuesday as rapid snowmelt could lead to flooding. At this time there are no watches or warnings for Utah.