SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! After a sunny and seasonal day yesterday, we’ll warm things up a little more today. Daytime highs across the state will run roughly 3-5 degrees warmer than yesterday meaning most in northern Utah will see 60s and 70s while most down south will see 70s while St. George climbs into the mid-80s. In the high country of northern Utah, we’ll see places like Park City come in at 55.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state with most of the clouds being mid-level and high-level clouds. The reason for the extra clouds is due to a system brushing us to the east. While the vast majority of the state stays dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, there will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in SW Wyoming and NE Utah.

Another product of the system moving to our east will be increased winds. This evening into tonight there will be potential for gusty canyon winds along the Wasatch Front. Gusts of 35-45mph will be possible with potential gusts to 55mph from Farmington to Centerville.

By tomorrow, the strongest winds will be in southern Utah where we could see some gap winds in lower Washington County. Winds will be northerly tomorrow which will result in temperatures easing down slightly compared to today. It won’t be anything significant meaning most will see highs within a few degrees of where we should be for seasonal averages. Skies will be mostly sunny across the state with high pressure firmly in control.

By the weekend, the high pressure controlling our weather will start to shift from west to east across our area. This will result in winds switching from northerly to southerly over the weekend. With those southerly winds will come MUCH warmer temperatures as we stay mostly dry.

A significant rise in water levels is expected in most of our rivers and creeks as we really warm things up over the weekend. Some may reach flood stage. As of right now, there are no flood watches, warnings, or advisories in #Utah, but we'll keep you posted on any changes. #utwx pic.twitter.com/fpCUoNXYw1 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 27, 2023

On Saturday, daytime highs will be roughly 10 degrees above average in most spots with the 60s and 70s up north with some along the Wasatch Front seeing upper 70s while more in southern Utah will see the 80s as St. George hits 90. Peak heating underneath this ridge is expected Sunday and Monday, with SLC highs Sunday feasibly reaching 80 in Salt Lake and mid-90s in St. George!

As excited as many of us are for warmer weather to return, we do have to keep an eye on the runoff and possible flooding. This rapid warmup can accelerate Spring runoff and rivers, creeks, and streams are expected to be running high and fast. As of right now, there are no flood watches, warnings, or advisories. We’ll keep you posted on any changes or flooding concerns as they arise.

