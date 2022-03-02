SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We will see temperatures soar 10-12 degrees above average on Wednesday with high pressure keeping dry conditions and allowing for plenty of sunshine.

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs to hit the upper 50s and 60s in the north, with 70s returning for another day in the south. We’ll continue climbing the temperature ladder each day, seeing a shift at the end of workweek. While it’ll be mild today, we’ll see even warmer conditions for Thursday. Thursday looks to be the warmest day this week with temperatures running about 10-15 degrees above the seasonal norms, but breezy conditions will return. Expect increasing cloud cover as our ridge of high-pressure slides to our south and east.

A storm system will start approaching from the west which will result in more clouds filtering in through the day, but it won’t be until Friday that we start to add the chance for wet weather across the state. As of right now, we’re looking at the chance of rain on Friday evening, but we’re still a few days away. A series of disturbances have the chance to keep active skies through early next week.

As this initial system develops, we will keep you up to date on the finer details, as the pattern looks to be active through the weekend. Cooler air is also expected for the weekend, as our above average temperatures are expected to drop below average for several days.

Bottom line? Another mild day with above average warmth, definitely delivering a dose of spring fever to many.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!