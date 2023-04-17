SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! High stream flows are expected to stick around through midweek with possible flooding. Cool and active conditions starting Tuesday.

It’s been a mild and sunny start to the day as southwest flow is in place. Winds will remain breezy throughout the day and temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal ahead of a trough of low pressure. Northern Utah will peak with highs in the low 70s along the Wasatch Front and low 80s in St. George. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening with increasing shower potential into Tuesday.

The increase in temperatures increases snowmelt and runoff through the first half of the workweek. Peak flows for some of the rivers and creeks that had trouble last week may approach the flood stage again tonight through Wednesday. It is important to keep pets and small children away from high-flowing streams or rivers to avoid any accidents.

A Flood Advisory is in place for Salt Lake County with the main focus on Emigration Creek as the forecast calls for flood-stage flows tonight through early Tuesday, and again Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The flood advisory warns of minor flood damage that will impact homes and structures along the stream, including areas of the Hogle Zoo. With the Emigration Creek running through Salt Lake County, residents in the area are advised to take extra precautions and stay alert.

While temperatures will remain above normal today, a cold front sweeping through tonight will drop temperatures back down, bringing valley rain and mountain snow tonight through Tuesday. Cooler temperatures overnight in northern Utah will bring snow levels down to near the valley floors with little to no impacts expected. Daytime highs will fall into the 50s on Tuesday afternoon, with below-normal highs through the end of the week. In southern Utah, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s through midweek with breezy to windy conditions statewide.

The northern mountains will see snow showers beginning this evening with scattered snow showers expected through Friday. The latest forecast guidance has downplayed the amount of moisture with these passing storms and lighter snowfall amounts are expected. The generalized forecast for northern mountains shows they may see anywhere from 3-6″ of snowfall throughout the week, locally higher amounts possible. Meanwhile, the valleys will see mainly rain showers late tonight into Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers through Friday as well.

For all the latest on the weather, be sure to keep it on Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! ABC4, we are Good4Utah!