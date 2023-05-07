SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! More active weather is in the forecast today with lingering showers this morning, scattered showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon for northern Utah.

The primary focus for showers this afternoon will be over the northern third of the state. It will remain breezy statewide with 10-15 mph winds expected. Temperatures remain slightly cooler than normal as well — highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the low to mid 60s, mid 70s for St. George.

Our rivers and streams will continue to rock and roll with some areas seeing minor flood impacts due to accelerated snowmelt and runoff. Areas that have been under a Flood Warning will likely remain into early next week. Some improvement should be made this week with river flows as the cooler temperatures will slow some of the thaw we’ve seen after our recent warmup. Active weather also remains in the forecast off and on next week with additional showers on Monday over northern Utah. We’ll see a brief break in moisture on Tuesday across the state, however, another surge of moisture is expected Wednesday with lingering showers through the end of the week. Temperatures will fluctuate some this week, but generally will hover just below or right near seasonal averages for this time of year.

Outside of the oscillating temperatures and showers this week, winds likely remain a nuisance for most areas. Blustery winds will remain in the forecast throughout much of the week. High pressure will build in by the weekend and allow for calmer conditions statewide. You’ll also notice a jump in temperatures for the weekend where forecast high temperatures are currently 5-10 degrees above average statewide.

Bottom line?! Typical spring showers and storms in the forecast for much of this week, minor flooding remains a concern in some areas.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!