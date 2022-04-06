SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway through the workweek! After a bitterly cold morning where we saw a record low tied in Logan, we’ll warm up steadily through the afternoon. Temperatures will run about 3-7 degrees below average in most spots, but with sunshine, it will still feel pretty nice. Daytime highs in northern Utah will mainly be in the 40s and low 50s while southern Utah gets mostly 50s and 60s.

Winds will be most noticeable in southern Utah, but as we go from today into tonight the winds will continue to gradually die down. With a night of clear skies and calmer winds ahead, we’ll see another night more reminiscent of late winter rather than early spring. Most will drop to near or below freezing as St. George even falls to the low 40s.

With high pressure gaining control we’ll go on a quick warm-up to round out the workweek with mostly sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will be close if not a little above average, then temperatures will be 10 degrees plus above average for our Friday. If you’ve been wanting some spring warmth to return make sure you enjoy the next couple of days. Going into the weekend a pattern flip will usher in cooler temperatures as daytime highs trend downward this weekend.

By the end of the weekend into the early half of next week there looks to be potential for wet weather with temperatures quite a bit below average. Being more than a handful of days away the finer details are a little murky at this point but will become clearer in time. Stay tuned!



The takeaway? Sunnier and drier with less wind, but below-average temperatures stick around for today.

