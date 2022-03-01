SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday Utah or happy first day of meteorological spring! This marks when we climb out of the coldest part of the year based on climatological norms. The beginning of astronomical spring occurs this year on the 20th during the Vernal equinox.

Today will feel like spring with daytime highs climbing to about 5 degrees above average in most spots with the Wasatch Front reaching the mid-50s! Meanwhile, southern Utah will start to see more 50s and 60s while St. George makes a return to the 70s! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state. In our northern valleys, we will also see some inversion haze, most notably in the Uinta basin where air quality is likely to dip to “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. The warming trend should help keep other inversions from getting too strong.

Nights will continue to run chilly but will also continue warming so each morning through Thursday will be a little warmer than the last. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer than today while Thursday looks to be the warmest day this week with temperatures running about 10-15 degrees above average. By Thursday though clouds will start to increase as the high pressure keeping our weather quiet will start to move away to our south and east.

A system will then start to approach from the west which will result in more clouds filtering in through the day, but it won’t be until Friday that we start to add the chance for wet weather across the state. Since we’re still more than a few days away from this storm potentially moving in, the finer details are a little fuzzy, but the pattern does look to be active through the weekend. The timing, precipitation type, and amounts are still unclear but what is known is that this system will open the door for colder air to move in.

The takeaway? A warming trend amps up as high pressure keeps skies quiet for the next couple of days.



Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!