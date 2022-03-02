SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – We’re halfway through the workweek, Utah! So far this week, each day has been a little warmer than the last and that trend will continue for the next 24 hours before we see some pretty big changes Friday.

In the meantime, today will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state as high pressure remains in control. In our northern Utah valleys, that sunshine will be accompanied by some inversion haze from Cache Valley down the Wasatch Front which will result in moderate air quality.

Meanwhile, the highest concentration of haze is likely to be in the Uinta Basin where air quality could fall to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”. Daytime highs will range about 10-20 degrees above average. The Wasatch Front will see daytime highs in the low 60s, the Wasatch Back will be in the 50s, higher elevations like the base of the cottonwoods will be in the 40s, and southern Utah will see 50s and 60s as St. George climbs to the mid-70s!

The warming trend will also be felt tonight as overnight lows will stay above the freezing mark for most of our valleys. Even Park City will only drop to freezing at 32. Lower elevations in southern Utah may only drop into the low to mid-40s!

Our Thursday will be even warmer for most spots compared to what we get today by about 2-5 degrees. This will see a high in the mid-60s for Salt Lake City as the Wasatch Back gets highs in the mid-50s!

Tomorrow will come with changes throughout the day though. This is because the high pressure that has been keeping our weather quiet will start to move down to the southeast. A stronger southerly flow will result in helping to bump our temperatures, but it will also mean increased cloud coverage and stronger winds. Those winds should help with any inversion haze lingering around.

Through tomorrow though, our skies will remain dry. The high pressure moving away will also open the door for a couple of systems to move in from Friday through the weekend.

A cold front will move into the Beehive State on Friday associated with our first system that will move in a span of a few days. Temperatures will start to cool and the chance for wet weather will start to increase by the afternoon. As moisture moves into the state, we’re going to see valley rain and mountain snow.

The snow level will start to drop Friday night, but just how far it drops will depend on how quickly the colder air can move in. Along the Wasatch, a rain/snow mix will be possible Friday night. Wet weather will remain likely into the weekend with it staying mainly mostly valley rain and mountain snow through most of the day before Saturday before even colder air starts to move in.

This will mean the snow level will drop even more Saturday night into Sunday with wet weather being likely for most through at least the first half of the day Sunday. Given the setup, moisture will linger into Monday before we dry out on Tuesday. Even as we dry things out, the cold air will hang around resulting in below-average temperatures through the middle of next week.