SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah and happy first day of spring!

The spring equinox occurs at 3:24 p.m. That marks the point the sun’s rays will be directed on the equator which will result in equal parts day and night. Days will continue to get longer all the way up to the summer solstice which will occur around June 21 when the sun’s direct rays will reach 23.5 degrees north.

As we begin the spring season, we have a few winter storms lined up that will move through the Beehive State this week. The first one will move through today and will bring mainly valley rain and mountain snow, but some snow will be possible in typically colder valleys. Generally, snow levels will range between 6,000-7,000 feet outside of typically colder valleys. Since yesterday, we have already seen healthy snow in our mountains and that will continue through today. Winter Storm warnings are currently in effect for our mountains across Utah through this evening/tonight. During the duration of the warnings, 12-24″ will be possible in the northern mountains, central mountains could see 10-20″, and the western Uintas and the La Sal/Abajos could see 8-16″. Strong winds are also expected.

To go along with the valley rain and heavy mountain snow today, thunderstorms will also be in the cards across the state. Storms will be capable of locally heavy precipitation and gusty winds. Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs mainly in the 30s and 40s up north outside of the high country with areas down south seeing 40s and 50s.

The best chance for showers today will be during the afternoon and early evening before the weather calms slightly by tonight into the overnight. Isolated showers will remain possible down south and in the high country through tonight, but most will be dry. Any dry conditions will be short-lived as our next storm moves in by tomorrow morning. This storm will start in southern Utah first with what could be a slippery Tuesday morning commute along and south of I-70. As a warm front lifts, north showers will spread across the state with what will likely be more valley rain and mountain snow with temperatures similar to today.

On the back of the Winter Storm Warnings, once they expire, they will be replaced by Winter Storm Watches for our mountains, and they will also include the Wasatch Back. The Winter Storm Warning for the southern mountains will run from Tuesday morning through late Wednesday while the Watches for the high-country further north will run from the second half of Tuesday through late Wednesday. During the duration of these Watches, 16-28″ will be possible for the southern mountains, 10-20″ for the central mountains, and 12-24″ will be possible for the northern mountains while the Wasatch Back could see 6-12″. In all instances, locally higher amounts will be possible and like today’s storm, strong winds are expected in the high country.

The system arriving tomorrow into Wednesday will tap into the atmospheric river, meaning moisture won’t be lacking. In southwestern Utah especially, heavy rain will be possible from early Tuesday through early Wednesday. Additional flooding cannot be ruled out. By Wednesday, as colder air moves in, more valleys could see some snow with the snow levels in northern Utah dropping to near or below 5000 feet early in the day before rebounding in the afternoon. Through Wednesday, valleys could see minor accumulations while totals over a couple of inches looks to be possible between Nephi and Cedar City.

Even after this storm pulls away, we’ll see more unsettled weather as two more storms could arrive between Thursday and the weekend. With even colder air set to move, we could see a better chance for valley snow which includes the Wasatch Front. Stay tuned!

