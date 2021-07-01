Spotty rain showers throughout Utah could lead to more flash flooding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cruising through Thursday, we expect to see some spotty showers for most mountainous areas with some stronger cells producing heavy rainfall, which could possibly lead to some flash flooding.

These showers will not be widespread, as the low pressure system over top of us is losing its energy.

Cloud cover will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy due to the moisture in our atmosphere, but if you are heading outdoors or spending time outside, be sure to use sunscreen as our sun angle is at its strongest. Even under a partly cloudy day, you can still get a sunburn.

The showers die out towards the evening time as we lose our sunshine and the daytime heating we get helps lift these storms. Partly cloudy skies can be expected for the overnight hours.

Highs for the day will be in the 80s and 90s for everyone as the heat dome in Canada continues to spill in warm air for the north and the moisture helps depress our temperatures in the south.

Tonight, with the partly cloudy skies, our lows will stick around the 60s and 70s for most, leaving us with a mild start to Friday.

In short, we still expect some spotty garden variety storms in the Great Basin as we stay in the 90s for the epitome of a summer day.

With the holiday weekend right around the corner, be sure to stay ahead of the weather on any plans you have by getting Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.