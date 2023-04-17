SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Southwest flow in place today will generate breezy winds statewide with above-normal temperatures.

Bottom Line?! Concern for flooding remains as temperatures climb 10 degrees above normal highs, however, a cold front is on the way.

Northern Utah will peak with highs in the low 70s along the Wasatch Front and low 80s in St. George. This increase in temperature comes with the warning of increased snowmelt and runoff through the first half of the workweek. Peak flows for some of the rivers and creeks that had trouble last week may approach flood stage again tonight through Wednesday. It is important to keep pets and small children away from high-flowing streams or rivers to avoid any accidents.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Salt Lake County with the main focus on Emigration Creek as the forecast calls for flood stage flows tonight through early Tuesday, and again Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The flood advisory warns of minor flood damage that will impact homes and structures along the stream, including areas of the Hogle Zoo. With Emigration Creek being located near Salt Lake City, residents in the area are advised to take extra precautions and stay alert.

While temperatures will remain above normal on Monday, a cold front sweeping through on Tuesday will drop temperatures back down, bringing valley rain and mountain snow. The cooler temperatures will eventually slow the snowmelt and runoff, but the additional moisture from the system will impact already stressed drainage systems and could lead to concerns along other streams and rivers.

Daytime highs will fall into the 50s on Tuesday afternoon, with below-normal highs through the end of the week. In southern Utah, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s through midweek with breezy to windy conditions statewide.

The northern mountains will see snow showers beginning late Monday with scattered snow showers expected through Friday. The latest forecast guidance has downplayed the amount of moisture with these passing storms and lighter snowfall amounts are expected. The generalized forecast for northern mountains shows they may see anywhere from 3-6 inches of snowfall throughout the week, locally higher amounts possible. Meanwhile, the valleys will see mainly rain showers late tonight into Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers through Friday.

Keep it on Utah's Most Accurate Forecast for the latest weather updates.