SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your Tuesday is off to a terrific start! Today’s weather won’t be too different compared to what we had on Monday.

The monsoon moisture in southern Utah will stay in place while in northern Utah it’s more sunshine, haze, and heat. The Flood Watch for southern Utah has been extended through the day on Tuesday and runs from lower Washington County east to Glen Canyon and Lake Powell, then northward into Wayne County. This watch also includes Zion National Park, the Western Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef National Park. With plenty of monsoon moisture in place, thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall over these areas resulting in flash flooding.

Residents and visitors in southern Utah should monitor the forecast and be prepared for possible flooding, especially those in flood-prone areas. i.e. slot canyons, dry washes, slick rock areas, low-lying areas, and regions with recent burn scars. With flash flooding being a probability at most national parks, tomorrow is probably a good day to skip any hikes in slot canyons. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and early evening coinciding with peak daytime heating.

While southern Utah gets more scattered showers and storms, mainly south of I-70, northern Utah will be in for more heat and it will build by 1-3 degrees compared to Monday. That means temperatures along the Wasatch Front will reach the mid to upper 90s as Salt Lake City returns to the century mark at 100. Skies will be mostly sunny for most and there will be more noticeable haze from wildfire smoke from nearby states which will result in poorer air quality.

The monsoon moisture will be sticking around southern Utah for the remainder of the week, and this will help keep temperatures in check with daytime highs staying near or even slightly below average. In northern Utah, the heat will build through mid-week, but by the second half of the workweek, models are hinting that moisture will finally start to surge northward.

There’s a chance that by Friday we could see isolated showers and storms in northern Utah. A more potent surge of moisture looks to be on the table for the end of the weekend into early next week, but being more than five days away, it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Another day to be weather aware in southern Utah with a continued risk of flooding as northern Utah gets sunshine and heat.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!