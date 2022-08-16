SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah! The next few days will follow a similar script compared to what we had on Monday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep monsoon moisture mainly limited to the southern two-thirds of the state while northern Utah gets sunshine and heat that will build slightly.

In southern Utah, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance being in the afternoon and evening. Storm potential will be greatest for those along and south of I-70, especially in the higher elevations. For anyone with outdoor plans, continue to stay weather aware as flash flooding will continue to be more of a probability rather than a possibility at all national parks in southern Utah.

If you have any hikes planned, have multiple ways to receive alerts just in case. With the moisture in place, we’ll see little changes to our daytime highs in southern Utah compared to what we’ve seen over recent days.

Moisture potential gets more and more limited the further northwest you travel which will result in mostly dry skies for the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, and the rest of northwestern Utah. Daytime highs will run above average with most up north seeing highs roughly 5 degrees above average Tuesday and Wednesday. This will mean mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, mid 80s for the Wasatch Back, and low to mid 90s for Cache Valley.

As we move towards the end of the workweek, the high pressure will begin to shift to the east and a system will approach from the west. This will result in monsoon moisture increasing in northern Utah. Thursday will likely be a day of transition with it starting dry up north with high heat in the early afternoon, but as the day goes on, we’ll introduce a chance for showers and storms to northern Utah.

Friday and Saturday have the potential to bring good wet weather potential across the state along with cooler temperatures before moisture starts to dip again by the end of the weekend into early next week.

The takeaway? While southern Utah deals with more monsoon storms, northern Utah gets higher heat.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!