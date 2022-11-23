SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, and we have been bone dry in the Beehive state since last week! Our high pressure has aided in our inversion layer, and as a result, we have trapped colder air and plenty of pollutants on the valley floor. Air quality has been compromised, but we have a little hope today. A weak cold front is moving through the state, and while it’s not strong enough to clear the valleys of haze and smog, it should promote enough mixing to take the edge of the haze in some areas. Air quality in Northern valleys should drop back down into ‘Moderate/Yellow’ for Salt Lake with hope to mix the shallow inversions in Uintah County and Duchesne County completely out.

As far as moisture is concerned, very light snow showers are expected over our northern mountains with mainly clouds, a few flurries, for the Wasatch Front. An inch or less of snow is expected in the mountain areas, but we could see some light snow on the benches and some flurries making it to the valley floor. Temperatures will remain in the low 40’s for Northern Utah through Wednesday with upper 50’s for St. George. We will see a northerly flow following this quick moving front and some enhanced canyone winds are possible in Washington County and near Castle Country and the Swell.

High temperatures for most of the state will be in the 40’s with St. George reaching the 50’s. On Thanksgiving, some clouds will linger in Northern Utah with mostly clear skies for the entire state in the afternoon. High pressure will return to the region on Thanksgiving and remain in place through the weekend. Daytime highs are forecast to warm slightly through the weekend, however, with building inversion it may limit how high temperatures get each afternoon. This set up also means we may be battling bad air again as we roll into the weekend. There is a glimmer of hope early next week with a potential pattern change as a storm takes aim at Utah. It would be nice to see a little moisture move through the state.

Bottom line? A weak cold front could ease pollution in the valley and drop off some light snow in the Northern Mountains.

